Bam Adebayo's Ability To Play Multiple Roles Has Been Key For Miami Heat

After a slow start, the Miami Heat have turned it around entering Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

A big reason for the improvement is the play of Bam Adebayo. He has been a key cog in the Heat's three-game winning streak.

“He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner,” Spoelstra saids. “He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”

There was talk of possibly moving Adebayo to power forward at the beginning of the season so he could play alongside Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurtseven. Adebayo has proven he is comfortable at the center despite being undersized.

Spoelstra said Adebayo has handled every responsibility with ease.

“Understanding how to read defenses and what’s necessary for this team,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo. "When to be assertive, when to create for others, when to set screens for guys, look, I’ve never coached really somebody where there’s been so many different responsibilities.”

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Max Strus proving he is capable . CLICK HERE

Porn website bids on new name for the Heat's arena. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com