Bam Adebayo's Ability To Play Multiple Roles Has Been Key For Miami Heat

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gushes on Adebayo's versatility

After a slow start, the Miami Heat have turned it around entering Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. 

A big reason for the improvement is the play of Bam Adebayo. He has been a key cog in the Heat's three-game winning streak. 

“He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner,” Spoelstra saids. “He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”

There was talk of possibly moving Adebayo to power forward at the beginning of the season so he could play alongside Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurtseven. Adebayo has proven he is comfortable at the center despite being undersized. 

Spoelstra said Adebayo has handled every responsibility with ease. 

“Understanding how to read defenses and what’s necessary for this team,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo. "When to be assertive, when to create for others, when to set screens for guys, look, I’ve never coached really somebody where there’s been so many different responsibilities.”

