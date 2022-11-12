Porn Site Once Again Submit Bid To Miami Heat For Stadium Naming Rights

Before the Miami Heat decided to name their arena after the crypto currency company, FTX, the organization received another.

The popular adult film website, Bang Bros, offered the Heat $10 million for naming rights. With the Heat severing ties with FTX because of its recent collapse, Bang Bros has once again made another bid via social media.

"To @MiamiHEAT, in 2019 we submitted a 10 Million Dollar bid for the naming rights to the arena, suggesting the name Bang Bros Center (The BBC)," the company posted on Twitter. "Due to recent news about FTX, we are resubmitting our offer as the new home of the Miami Heat."

The Heat had been with FTX since June of 2021, but decided it was better to part ways after the company's downfall. Here's the joint statement the Heat and Miami-Dade County.

"The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the statement read. "Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena. We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan - sponsored by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and funded through the original deal - is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in years ahead."

