Chris Paul Shows His Support For Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem

While critics might have an issue with Miami Heat icon Udonis Haslem signing on for a 20th season, there are some who understand the importance of having a guy like him on the team.

One of those people is Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

On Sunday, Paul visited a group of top high school basketball players in Los Angeles and explained why Haslem is more significant than people think.

“You all heard everybody talking crazy about him?” Paul said. “‘Why he on the team? Why he on the team?’ Man, I’m probably his biggest fan. You wanna know why? Because young guys need vets. You need somebody like UD showing up every day at practice at 11 and he probably in the gym 8, 8:30 every day. To motivate guys, to push guys.”

Paul, 37, plays a similar role to Haslem's on the Suns. Not only can Paul help his guys on the court but he can give advice to the young team.

Although he doesn’t hit the court as often as he used to, having Haslem on the Heat’s roster is important when there is a need for a locker room voice. He can offer advice to the younger players, considering he has more experience in the league.

Haslem has won three championships since joining the Heat as an undrafted free agent in 2003.

