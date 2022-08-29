Skip to main content

Chris Paul Shows His Support For Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem

Paul spoke on the value of having someone like Haslem on the roster
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While critics might have an issue with Miami Heat icon Udonis Haslem signing on for a 20th season, there are some who understand the importance of having a guy like him on the team. 

One of those people is Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

On Sunday, Paul visited a group of top high school basketball players in Los Angeles and explained why Haslem is more significant than people think.

“You all heard everybody talking crazy about him?” Paul said. “‘Why he on the team? Why he on the team?’ Man, I’m probably his biggest fan. You wanna know why? Because young guys need vets. You need somebody like UD showing up every day at practice at 11 and he probably in the gym 8, 8:30 every day. To motivate guys, to push guys.”

Paul, 37, plays a similar role to Haslem's on the Suns. Not only can Paul help his guys on the court but he can give advice to the young team.

Although he doesn’t hit the court as often as he used to, having Haslem on the Heat’s roster is important when there is a need for a locker room voice. He can offer advice to the younger players, considering he has more experience in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Haslem has won three championships since joining the Heat as an undrafted free agent in 2003. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Fans Compare the Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley to the Proposal for Kyle Lowry a Year Ago

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Open Up with the Fourth-Best Odds to Win the Eastern Conference

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18678811_168389536_lowres
News

Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17926898_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Says Udonis Haslem's Jersey Will Be Retired

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17550531_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Dwyane Wade And Wife Gabrielle Union Get Cozy On Vacation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18153301_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Remaining In Tact Will Make Things Tougher For Miami Heat In The East

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_15481583_168389536_lowres
News

Three Memorable Moments Against The Miami Heat On What Would've Been Kobe Bryant's 44th Birthday

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18153988_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Chances At Kevin Durant Are Done ... For Now

By Shandel Richardson