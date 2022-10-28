Contract Extension Will Always Magnify Struggles Of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wanted the big bucks.

Now, he will receive the big criticism when he struggles.

Herro hasn't played so well the last two games, causing the critics to surface. He has averaged just 10.5 points on 8 of 25 shooting.

Herro will take his share of criticism this season mostly because of the four-year, $130-million contract he signed earlier in the month. Big paydays usually result in high expectations.

It also means his struggles are highlighted more often.

Most feel Herro is deserving of the money. He was last season's Sixth Man of the Year and started strong before the two-game slump.

"I think this is an example of why it's true money in the game these days," NBA analyst Jalen Rose recently said. "There are a lot of people that [will] look back at this deal... '4 for 130' for a guy that hasn't been called on to be the team's first or second best player. He has been Sixth Man of the Year. He dealt with some injuries last year in the playoffs, but his game is ascending."

Earlier this month, Heat forward Jimmy Butler also backed his teammate.

"Obviously with the contract he just got, you know that he belongs in this league and he belongs in this starting lineup," Butler said. "If he keeps playing like that, it’s gonna be hard to take him off the floor.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Golden State. CLICK HERE

Heat Twitter suggests Jimmy Butler needs more help. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com