Watch Dwyane Wade And Wife Gabrielle Union Get Cozy On Vacation

When Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade played in the NBA, he was known for being one of the hardest-working players.

He played with the energy of light bulb. He was so reckless on the court he once made a commercial about how many times he fell down during games.

After 16 years of wear and tear on his body, Wade has been enjoying life to the fullest since retiring after the 2019 season. If anyone has earned it, it's him.

Which makes his latest video with actress wife Gabrielle Union even more fitting. The twitter account @AhnFireDigital showed just how Wade and Union are living these days.

Wade is considered the greatest player in Heat history. He's the franchise leader in points and was part of three NBA title teams. The only blemish on his time in Miami was a brief 18-month hiatus when he left to play with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Even that wasn't entirely his fault because later Heat team president Pat Riley said he didn't do enough to keep Wade in Miami.

That probably is the furthest thing from Wade's mind. He's now part owner of the Utah Jazz and spends his free time appearing in videos as such.

