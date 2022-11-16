Skip to main content
HBO Releases Trailer For Shaquille O'Neal Documentary

The documentary will debut Nov. 23 on HBO

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal will get the chance to tell his story during an HBO documentary. 

The network announced recently released a trailer of a four-part series on the career of O'Neal, who is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. 

O'Neal won three NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Miami Heat in the summer of 2004. After losing to the Detroit Pistons his first season in Miami, O'Neal helped lead the Heat to their first championship in 2006. He teamed with a young Dwyane Wade in their victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals. 

The documentary features interviews with O'Neal and Heat team president Pat Riley on how the organization made signing "Shaq" a possibility. O'Neal is among five former Heat players to have jerseys retired at the arena. The others are Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning. 

The Heat have also retired the numbers for Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan and Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

