HBO Sports To Feature A Documentary On Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal is the latest athlete to have his story told on the big screen.

O'Neal will be the subject of a documentary that will appear on HBO Sports Nov. 23.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point," O'Neal. "This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

The four-part documentary will chronicle the Hall of Famer's episode. His Heat tenure is the final segment of the series. O'Neal, who began his career with the Orlando Magic and won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, joined the Heat in the summer of 2004.

After losing to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals his first year in Miami, he helped lead the Heat to their first NBA championship in 2006.

The series features new interviews with several of O’Neal’s teammates including Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox and coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley.

