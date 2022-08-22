LeBron James Shows Off New Crown Logo On His Tooth

LeBron James has been dubbed "The King" ever since he entered the NBA in 2003.

Now, fans can get glimpse of that every time he smiles. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers released a photo of James' latest marketing plan on the their personal Twitter account. The pic featured James unveiling his crown logo imprinted on his tooth.

The caption underneath the photo read: "Ice."

James is entering his 20th season of his career, which includes stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Lakers. The crown logo has long been a signature for James, who has won four championships and four MVPs.

The new logo is fitting, especially for this season. James is on pace to pass Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. At 37, James is still going strong despite his age.

Last season he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists and shot 52 percent from the field.

While appearing on "No Chill" with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, Dwyane Wade this is the best he's seen James play. James and Wade teamed with the Heat from 2010-14.

“I got a chance to see him at what we think was his best LeBron in 2012," Wade said. "We feel like that was the best LeBron that we've seen. It was at times that everybody on the outside, even inside, you were frustrated because you were like, `Bron, just do that, just take a guy to the block. It was just certain things he wouldn't do at certain times. I watch his game and say does he have a weakness in his game? I start from the rim all the way back to half court, he can do everything. He’s good at everything. As a fan, this is the best LeBron I’ve ever seen.”

