What The Celtics Are Saying About Facing The Heat

Boston respects everything about their opponent in the Eastern Conference finals

The Miami Heat are playing the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three years. 

Here's what the Celtics players had to say about the matchup: 

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown: “Tough team. Team full of dogs. Guys that aren’t going to give up. Guys that aren’t going to give you anything, not an inch. So we have to go out and play with poise, play with the same mindset to fight. I expect nothing less than a great battle.”

Celtics forward Grant Williams: “Similar kind of makeup where they have Bam, Jimmy, the physical guys. They added P.J. (Tucker), they have a lot of toughness on that team and they shoot the ball well. We’ll have to be able to lock in and focus in on our game plan against them. Watch some of their film they had this past series against Philly. It’s going to be exciting to run it back against them — especially with fans in the arena.”

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum: “We get to play Miami again. Another extremely physical team. Obviously really well-coached. We played them two years ago in the conference finals, so just looking forward to it. Excited being back in this position and trying to get over this hump.”

