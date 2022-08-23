Miami Heat's Chances At Kevin Durant Are Done ... For Now

The Miami Heat's chances of landing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were always slim.

On Tuesday, the hopes were completely eliminated. The Nets released a statement saying they were committed to keeping Durant with hopes of winning a championship in Brooklyn.

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Durant became the talk of free agency when he requested a trade in late June. The Heat were among the many teams to express interest because they were looking for another superstar to pair alongside Jimmy Butler.

As the free agency season progressed, it became less likely the Heat would be able to make a move because of their lack of assets. The Heat were relatively quiet in the offseason, so it appears they will likely enter training with the same roster as last year.

Their only loss was forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The only major addition was first-round draft pick Nikola Jovic.

