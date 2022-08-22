Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra And Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Exchange Ideas During Training Camp Visit

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel details his experience with Spoelstra last week at practice

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra often meets with other coaches to bounce ideas off one another. 

Last week he attended Miami Dolphins practice so he could catch up with first-year coach Mike McDaniel. On Sunday, McDaniel detailed their meeting. 

"It was more of just can we get things from each other," McDaniel said. "Very different sports but very similar in that we're dealing with a time the athletes are as athletic, finely-tuned as they've ever been in our lives."

Spoelstra talked about how practices have changed, saying they are less physical. 

"As a result, you have to train them differently," McDaniel said. "The days of the, case in point, Larry Csonka, Don Shula four-a-days, those are things of the past. He even spoke about how things are a little bit different how they approach things since 2010. The physicality in practices and all those things. It's a lot of commonality even though the sports are very different and it was just an awesome opportunity to have him around."

Dolphins receiver Tyreke Hill, who was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs, used the experience for other reasons. 

"I'm pretty sure Tyreke jumped on the opportunity to land some courtside tickets in the process as well," McDaniel said. "When Tyreke first got here, he asked me for tickets to the Heat game, and was like, `You're talking to the wrong guy. I don't have any connections."'

