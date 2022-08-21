Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem To Return For A 20th Season

The Miami Heat will have their captain for another season.

On Sunday, forward Udonis Haslem said he will return for his 20th year with the organization. He made the announcement at his youth basketball camp at Miami Senior, his alma mater.

Haslem joins Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) and Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks) as the only players to play 20 seasons with the same team. He is the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds and a three-time NBA champion.

After several years of being a starter and contributing reserve, Haslem has served mostly as a role player the past five seasons. The Heat view him as a mentor for the younger players and as another assistant on the sideline.

An undrafted free agent in 2002, Haslem played one season in France before signing with the Heat the following season. Critics have said Haslem has wasted a roster spot the last few years and believe the Heat should it to sign a developmental player.

Recently, Haslem responded.

“Another misconception is that I take up a roster spot,” Udonis Haslem said. “People don’t know that we got the most undrafted people in the NBA on our team. There’s literally something going on here, people, which you dumb motherf——- can’t understand. You’re so focused on my age and why I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m f—— here.”

