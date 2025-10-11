A'ja Wilson's title puts Bam Adebayo in spotlight as well
Bam Adebayo got the closest he’s been to a professional championship celebration in Las Vegas in support of his girlfriend, A’ja Wilson. He sat with her family during Game 4 of Aces-Mercury, and she embraced him after, crying, “Thank you for believing in me, baby.” He also received some applause while she spoke about her inner circle at the on-court interview.
Sometimes people can’t help but be vulnerable, and the outpouring of emotions was a beautiful reminder of how hard players, coaches and management work for that moment. And just like that, Adebayo is already a more popular figure among WNBA fans than the commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, who was mercilessly booed by the audience.
Adebayo has been to the NBA Finals twice in 2020 and 2023 with Miami, losing in six and five games against superior outfits. The experience of seeing a loved one up close win a third championship is likely one that the Heat are pleased about because it could motivate him to try to match her trophy case.
On top of being there for moral support, he had a role in making Wilson sharper because she credits him with helping her footwork improve. He even joked back at media day on Sept. 29 that “Somebody gotta guard that sh**,” and he credits her with helping him by answering all his questions about how she tears up the court.
The commitment to showing support at each other’s games goes both ways. I remember seeing Wilson on her phone in Denver after the Heat lost against the Nuggets last November, waiting for Adebayo to finish his post-game workout.
Wilson and Adebayo are both top-notch leaders. The former put the biggest exclamation mark on her career so far because the Aces were dead when they were at 14-14, and she was the main figure powering them through the regular season and playoffs en route to a title. If the latter ever earns a championship, no doubt she’ll celebrate just as hard for him as she did when she won.