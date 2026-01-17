Miami Heat-OKC Thunder Injury Update: Rotation player's status now up in the air

The Miami Heat announced that forward Nikola Jovic is now questionable for Saturday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he deals with an illness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Illness

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Rib/Toe

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Knee

Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

THUNDER

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Calf

Nikola Topic: Out - Testicular Cancer

Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 17, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 98.1 FM, AM 930 (Oklahoma)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (21-20) and Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The two teams just met last Sunday with OKC recording a, 124-112, win in Oklahoma. The Heat are 30-45 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 16-21 in home games and 14-24 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Cason Wallace

C Chet Holmgren

F Lugentz Dort

F Jalen Williams

Spread: Heat +10.5 (-110), Thunder -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +350, Thunder -450

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the gap in rebounding in their loss against the Boston Celtics: "You know, eventually it just comes down to competitive toughness. Basically, that's it. We feel like we're better than where we are, but we are what our record is right now, that's the bottom line. if you played games on paper, I think right now we would have a better record, but that's not the case right now."

