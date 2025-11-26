Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Final Injury Update: Star player will sit out while others return

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out against the Miami Heat tonight with a hip adductor strain, missing the last three games.

The Miami Heat announced that forwards Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jović, Dru Smith and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are now probable to play in Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wiggins has missed the last three games nursing a hip flexor strain, while Jovic missed the past four games with right hip impingement. Jaquez was dealing with tightness in his hip but did not miss time, same with Smith.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Available - Groin

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Hip

Nikola Jović: Available - Hip

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Hip

Dru Smith: Available - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Adductor

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (12-6) and Milwaukee Bucks (8-10) meet for the first of three regular season matchups and the fourth and Miami’s final NBA Cup Group Play game. Last season, Milwaukee won all four matchups. The Heat are 76-57 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 41-24 in home games and 35-33 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Norman Powell

F Bam Adebayo

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

C Myles Turner

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -9 (-110), Bucks +9 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -360, Bucks +290

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "This was kind of more of a throwback game. There were times where we were able to get to our game, but there were times where they got us in the mud, but we still a found a way to get the win and I think that's a growth opportunity, growth deal for our team, to prove that we can do that."

