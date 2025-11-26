A potential Miami Heat backcourt debut, three point battle and other keys vs Bucks

As the Miami Heat make a strong push in the in-season tournament this year, another big NBA Cup match-up takes place on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The big name on the injury report to watch is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is questionable for this game after missing a week of time due to his adductor.

The Heat's list of questionable tags include Jaime Jaquez Jr, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and Dru Smith. Norman Powell, on the other hand, is probable.

Now let's get into some keys of the match-up:

1. The Tyler Herro-Norman Powell debut.

Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA;Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) at Moda Center.

It looks like we will be seeing the highly anticipated Heat back-court for the first time tonight. After watching the way the Mavericks defended Herro in the last game, it only makes you think about that changing when Powell shares the floor with him. Face guarding two players on opposite wings only elevates the efficiency and overall spacing of this Heat offense. Catch and go drives also may have less interior help if the other one is positioned on that weak-side. They will be tough to track in transition, will be launching a ton of threes and floaters, and last but not least, can give each other breaks by manning down their own lineups. Will be fun to see this explosive duo for the first time.

2. The three point shooting battle.

Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Kaseya Center.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the league's second best three point shooting team percentage wise. That's a tough thing to prepare for, but it's important to note that the Heat are number one in the league at defending that three point line. Having that point of attack revolving door with Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith definitely helps, but the Bucks attack from deep in more ways than just their guard play. Myles Turner is somebody that Bam Adebayo will be glued to, even if Miami leans into some Adebayo-Kel'el Ware lineups together. If that's the case, Ware will be guarding the worst offensive wing and the Heat will live. Force them off that line, and it'll be a good start on that end of the floor.

3. A keys to the game staple: Kel'el Ware.

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.

60 points and 48 rebounds. That's the stat-line of Kel'el Ware over the last 3 games where he's been dominating in that starting lineup. Although it was preseason, Ware posted an 18 point, 13 rebound night against the Bucks prior to the regular season. The Heat simply need this two-way dominance to continue, and it's even more important that it coincides with the debut of Herro and Powell together. With that perimeter worry, that baseline only opens up more and more for their 7 footer as a real lob threat. If it's starting next to Adebayo or coming off the bench, there's a real need to feel his energy and impact yet again tonight.