Five Heat players ranked among the NBA's best

The Ringer puts out a top 100 list every year and it has always been a hot topic, especially in Heat circles. It always seems to fans that Heat players are disrespected, but that feeling can no longer live. The Heat were well represented in the most recent update, getting 5 players in the top 100 (top 93 to be exact).

Cade Cunningham … welcome to the top 10!!!



Our top 100 players update is live.



Skim, peruse, or deep dive: https://t.co/Q8lBTxowg6 pic.twitter.com/3sFsjkImHq — RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 26, 2025

Bam Adebayo – Rank: 30

Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is introduced in the starting lineup before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo has long earned respect from NBA journalists and analysts. Fans might not always appreciate what he does but he is consistently ranked top 30 in the NBA by many. Adebayo has the potential to rise up this list as the season continues if his offense continues to improve. He is the Heart and soul of the Miami Heat, as Adebayo goes so does the team. If the Heat continue to win do not be shocked if Adebayo starts to climb even more.

Norman Powell – Rank: 46

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Norman Powell has climbed from the 10/15/25 rankings from 66th to 46th. Powell has been sensational for the Heat and does not look to he will slow anytime soon. His offense has been lethal from all spots of the floor and is looking poised to be a first time NBA All-Star this season. Powell will rise in these rankings if he keeps playing at his current level, then it will be clear this is no fluke.

Tyler Herro – Rank: 54

Oct 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts from the bench against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro has played one game this year and showed he still is one of the best bucket getters in the NBA. Herro did fall 2 spots from the last ranking update but considering he just made his season debut no one should complain. If he plays at the level he did last year, and the one game he played in, he will climb as the season goes on.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Rank: 84

Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) looks on during pregame ceremonies before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If you predicted Jaime Jaquez Jr. would be receiving national praise early into the year, then please tell me the upcoming lottery numbers. Jaquez Jr. has risen from the ashes and has become the 6MOY favorite. His footwork, IQ, and hustle have catapulted him from being unranked to 84th in the NBA. If Jaquez Jr. wants to continue to climb the rankings, he has to keep up his level of play and become a better 3 point shooter. The bounce back season is in full force for Jaquez Jr.

Andrew Wiggins – Rank: 93

Nov 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after he dunks to win the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins has had an interesting career, and he continues to prove people wrong. Many were low on Wiggins coming into the year, he did not exactly shine in last year’s playoffs. Wiggins has been sensational in his role this year, a true unsung hero for how the Heat have performed. He is a perfect complimentary player. I expect him to continue to thrive in his role. Wiggins plays a perfect role in Miami.