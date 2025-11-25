How the Miami Heat came out on top in a clutch game against the Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat took care of business on Monday night in their win over the Dallas Mavericks. The business wasn't always aesthetically pleasing, but they got it done in the end.

The Heat have won five in a row despite various players out and now hold sole control of the third seed in the East. Here's what led to that:

Slow and Ugly: Despite being without five-time NBA All-Defensive Teamer Anthony Davis for the last 13 games, the Mavericks have continued to defend at a high level, with the fourth-ranked defensive rating entering this one.

When combining that with their 30th-ranked offense, the Heat's top-five defense and both teams not converting at the rim or from three well, you've got the blueprint for a grind-it-out game.

That's exactly what it turned out to be, as both teams finished with a sub-20th percentile offensive rating and sub-15th percentile effective field goal percentage in a game that went down to the wire. Additionally, the Mavs finished the game with an assist-to-turnover ratio that would rank last in the league, and the Heat weren't much better with a 25th-ranked mark there.

The Heat converted just 51.9 percent on their shots at the rim, which ranks in the eighth percentile. Additionally, they took 27 percent of their shots from three (fifth percentile) and converted just 18 percent of those. The Heat made half their shot attempts in fastbreak situations, which led to a seventh percentile transition offensive rating.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, shot poorly at the rim, (62 percent), from the long mid-range, (0/4), and the short mid-range (34.8 percent). The one area where they had success was in the corner, sinking 50 percent of their corner threes at a high volume. The Heat's defense, as it has in years prior, gives up the third-highest percentage of opponent shots coming from corner threes.

Floaterville: The Heat's halfcourt offensive rating ended up ranking in the 45th percentile due in large part to the effectiveness of their in-between game, where they took a combined 41 percent of their shots. The Mavericks allow the second-highest percentage of opponent shots coming from the short mid-range and the Heat took advantage. There were a lot of floaters for them, converting on 10 of 18 attempts.

Tyler Herro, making his season debut, accounted for 8 of those looks and made seven, including the go-ahead shot. Trying to fit into the team's quick-decision offense, Herro often found himself with more room to get downhill into his float game rather than from three (two attempts). He finished the night with 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals, going 12 for 16 on his shots inside the arc.

On a night where the offense wasn't as potent, the Heat's paint game turning around was a huge reason they secured the win. In the first half, they converted just 43 percent of their paint attempts. In the second half, they made 75 percent. This was especially helpful in a second half where they struggled in the restricted area, sinking just 33 percent after a 67 percent first half.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket