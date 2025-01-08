Tyler Herro Shares Gratitude, Appreciation for Miami Heat Legend
Longtime Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem quickly texted Tyler Herro after the team drafted him in 2019.
The training, conditioning, and practicing would come later. First, Haslem wanted to give Herro a tour of Miami’s neighborhoods.
“We kicked it at a little spot,” Herro recently recalled on Haslem’s The OGs podcast. “He was able to keep me safe down here in Miami.”
Herro discussed his bond with Haslem on the podcast’s Jan. 7 episode. The duo spent four seasons together, with Haslem firmly entrenched as a player-coach—emphasis on coach—at that point in his career.
The Heat have long prided themselves on ‘Heat Culture,’ a feat Herro feels came partly from Haslem’s presence.
“We’ve had highs and lows, but just having ‘OG’ there and having a voice there that can just bring us all back together,” Herro said. "We obviously greatly appreciate ‘OG’ keeping us all in.”
Haslem played only 25 games in the four seasons he spent with Herro. However, the two notably teamed up in Haslem’s final game: a 24-point, three-rebound performance in a home victory over the Orlando Magic.
Haslem said his former teammates “make it easy” for him.
“They kept me going,” Haslem admitted. “I tell people the performance that I had my last game, it was because of them.”
Haslem shared a practice where coach Erik Spoelstra told him to “be physical” with Herro.
“I’m chasing this [expletive], I’m sweating,” Haslem said. “He’s giving me all the work, breaking my ankles, [expletive] me up.”
“And you don’t have to do that though!” Herro rebutted. “Like as an OG, man, you won three championships, you’ve been in Miami for 20 years, but you could be at home chilling. [Instead we got to] see you come in every single day or whenever you get the chance.”
