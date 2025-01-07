NBA Analyst Predicts Imminent Jimmy Butler Trade
Lifelong Boston Celtics fan Bill Simmons doesn’t expect to worry about Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler much longer.
Speaking on the Jan. 5 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons said he believes a Butler trade will happen this week. Miami suspended Butler last Friday for conduct detrimental to the team and a trade request.
Simmons predicted the San Antonio Spurs could jump into the Butler trade sweepstakes. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns over the past month.
According to Simmons, the Spurs have +350 odds to acquire Butler. San Antonio is 18-18, and young center Victor Wembanyama has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s premier young players.
“They don’t have the odds for Houston, but San Antonio would have to jump the Lakers or Houston basically,” Simmons said. “The thinking is Wemby is now a top-seven guy and maybe they make a trade. So we were looking at that for future odds.”
Miami has until Feb. 6 to trade Butler, who hits unrestricted free agency this summer.
Of course, the Heat may not trade Butler despite the recent drama. Five Reasons Sports reported Monday the Heat are open to bringing Butler back after his suspension ends later this month.
If the Heat don’t trade Butler, they’ll need his help to salvage their season before the train fully comes off the track. The Heat are 17-17 and have dropped three straight.
