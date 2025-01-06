NBA Insider Accuses Jimmy Butler of Lying During Viral Press Conference
It’s an understatement to say ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps isn’t a fan of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s recent behavior.
On the Jan. 6 episode of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, Bontemps ripped Butler for the latter’s Jan. 2 press conference following a home loss to the Indiana Pacers. Butler went viral after saying he needed to regain his “joy” playing basketball and subsequently replying, “Probably not,” when asked if he could do so in Miami.
ESPN reported Butler requested a trade later that night. Miami announced a seven-game suspension for Butler on Friday.
Although some likely found Butler’s candid answers humorous, Bontemps had no patience for the All-Star forward.
“My favorite moment from that press conference was when he sat there and said, ‘I’m never gonna let anybody sit here and say that I don’t try hard,’” Bontemps said.
“Well, Jimmy, I watched the game, and you were very obviously not trying for the entire game.”
Guest Alex Spiro concurred with Bontemps.
“You just have to watch … the crap that he pulled the last couple games that he was out there,” Spiro said. “It was egregious not giving a bleep.”
It’s shocking to see an ESPN NBA analyst with no playing experience blatantly accuse a player of lying about their effort. It’d be one thing if Kendrick Perkins or Richard Jefferson, each of whom had extensive careers, made those comments on an ESPN-affiliated product.
At the same time, Bontemps deserves credit for speaking his mind and not holding back. He clearly feels strongly about Butler's action and doesn't want to censor himself.
Bontemps subsequently blasted Butler for putting the Heat in an “untenable situation” with a challenging trade request.
“There’s not a trade available to [the Heat] that they wanted to make right now,” Bontemps argued, “and he was going out of his way to make life miserable for everybody involved.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.