Former All-Star Blasts Pat Riley for Running Miami Heat Like a ‘Prison’
Miami Heat president Pat Riley has earned considerable criticism for his recent handling of the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
Few have unleashed on Riley the way former All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently did.
Arenas ripped Riley on the Jan. 6 episode of Gil’s Arena, blasting the Hall of Famer for potentially pushing Butler out of Miami. The Heat suspended Butler last week for conduct detrimental to the team, one day after he requested a suspension.
During his three decades in Miami, Riley has added multiple superstars, including Butler, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James. Arenas doesn’t expect many other All-Stars to willingly join the Heat anytime soon.
“Nobody’s coming there,” Arenas said. “You got South Beach in your favor and you treat South Beach like it’s a f---- prison!”
Calling those comments “harsh” is like saying LeBron James is a future Hall of Famer.
Arenas condemned Riley for believing he’s “bigger” than his players.
“You can’t pretend you’re bigger than LeBron!” Arenas yelled. “LeBron leaves [and] the ship crashes! Jimmy Butler comes; he gets you to the championship.
“If he tells you ‘bring me one more star,’” Butler added, “[expletive] bring him one more star!”
Riley arguably began the Butler saga last May when he publicly called out the All-Star’s durability. Butler and the Heat failed to reach an extension ahead of the season, and he hits unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
Riley also called the ongoing drama a “distraction” in a Dec. 26 statement announcing the Heat won’t trade Butler. It’s never a good sign when coaches or executives invoke the dreaded D-word.
Then again, “distraction” isn’t as bad a word as “prison” in this case.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.