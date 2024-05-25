ESPN Projects Hornets to Take UConn's Donovan Clingan
No one really has any idea as to what the Charlotte Hornets will do in the 2024 NBA Draft, but adding another big man could make things interesting. In ESPN's latest mock draft, Jeremy Woo has the Hornets doing exactly that, selecting UConn's Donovan Clingan.
"After immensely boosting his stock with dominant play in March, Clingan looks ready to contribute as a long-term defensive anchor, best suited to drop coverage and using his size to wall off angles in the paint. He has been aiming to showcase skill potential and 3-point range in workout settings, helping teams envision offensive upside and versatility, and has earned looks at the very top of the draft. Clingan was arguably the top prospect most harmed by how the lottery shook out, as none of the teams picking in the top five as constituted have an express need to select a true center -- even if NBA executives expect him to be firmly in play with Atlanta, Washington and Houston.
"Charlotte looks like a soft landing spot, with a clear need at the 5 to help shore up their defense behind Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. Landing Clingan, arguably the top rim-protector in the draft, would be an ostensible coup for the Hornets after their pick slipped here."
Clingan averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this past season for the two-time defending national champions while shooting 64.5% from the field. Clingan only attempted nine three-point shots in his collegiate career, making just two of them. Obviously, he's going to need more work and confidence to be able to take that shot with more volume at the next level but being a pure post guy may be what he leans on early in his career. Although Mark Williams anticipates to be 100% for next season, it doesn't hurt to have a little insurance with Clingan.
