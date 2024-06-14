Could Hornets Move Into Top Three of the Draft?
The 2024 NBA Draft is widely viewed as a weak class from top to bottom, but there are a handful of players who could develop into something at the next level. As of today, the Charlotte Hornets hold the sixth overall pick and will be in position to land one of those players that could breakthrough.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo, however, mentions that trading up could be something they consider if it's for the right price.
"Charlotte is building around the young trio of Ball, Miller and Mark Williams, and it will be aiming to complement their skill sets with the No. 6 pick. Ball's size and shooting ability could allow him to pair effectively with a second ball handler, putting names such as Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham in the mix. Charlotte could also target a bigger wing defender such as Stephon Castle, Cody Williams or Ron Holland, depending on who is available. If the Hornets decide to be aggressive, there could be opportunities to move into the top three."
Sure, there could be opportunities for Charlotte to trade up but that doesn't mean they should. As previously stated, this class isn't full of studs that are worth moving several assets for. You can sit tight at six and probably land on a player with just as much potential as the No. 1 overall pick.
The only reason Peterson should make a play to get into the top three is if it's for an extremely cheap price - say the No. 6 overall pick, Nick Smith Jr., and a future draft pick. Giving up anything more just isn't worth it.
