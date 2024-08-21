Charlotte Hornets Offseason Recap: What You Need to Know
If you’ve been out of the loop, here’s a quick guide to the Charlotte Hornets' offseason so you’re up to speed for the upcoming season led by new head coach Charles Lee and new Vice President of Basketball Opertations Jeff Peterson.
NBA Draft and Media Grades
The NBA Draft on June 26th and 27th saw the Hornets pick Tidjane Salaün at #6 and KJ Simpson at #42. The grades they received from various outlets were mixed:
Bleacher Report: B
NBC Sports: C+
CBS Sports: B+
USA Today: B
ESPN: C+
The Hornets made a high-upside pick with Salaün, a 19-year-old from France. He’s viewed as a long-term project, and the team is planning carefully for his development. Time will tell if this gamble pays off.
Roster Moves
The Hornets had a busy offseason reshaping their roster. The biggest move was re-signing Miles Bridges to a three-year, $75 million contract. The team will look quite different from the start of last season.
Outgoing Players:
JT Thor
Bryce McGowens
Davis Bertans
Marques Bolden
Amari Bailey
Aleksej Pokuševski
Leaky Black
Devonte Graham (briefly)
Reggie Jackson (briefly)
Incoming Players:
Tidjane Salaün
KJ Simpson
Miles Bridges (re-signed)
Seth Curry (re-signed)
Taj Gibson
Moussa Diabate
Keyontae Johnson
Summer League Takeaways
The Hornets had a strong Summer League. They showcased solid guard play, exciting wins, and a clear focus on defense. Tidjane Salaün showed potential, even managing a double-double in just 17 minutes. The team’s defensive energy was much higher. This led to a 7-1 record and their first Summer League opener win in four years. The culture shift was obvious. Many players came out to support, and the bench was lively throughout the games.
Hopefully, now you're fully caught up and ready for the 2024 season to tip off under this new front office and ownership.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
How the Charlotte Hornets Will Be Top 15 in Attendance in 2024
Keyontae Johnson Signs with Charlotte Hornets
Three Reasons Why the Charlotte Hornets Have a Bright Future
The Charlotte Hornets' Starting Lineup Dilemma: Grant Williams or Josh Green?