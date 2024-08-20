The Hornets Starting Lineup Dilemma: Grant Williams or Josh Green?
When the Charlotte Hornets made the trade for Dallas' Josh Green, everyone just assumed that he would be inserted into the starting lineup, flanking LaMelo Ball in the backcourt. But is he better served of the bench?
In a starting lineup and rotation prediction by HoopsHype, they have Charlotte featuring a starting five of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, and Mark Williams. Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, Josh Green, Cody Martin, and Nick Richards would be the first five off the bench.
I can't argue with much of that, but I don't see the benefit of playing Grant Williams and Miles Bridges together. They're virtually the same player in terms of stature and frame and it takes away from the defensive value in the backcourt.
Instead, I believe we will see Charles Lee go with Josh Green at the two, Miller at the three, and Bridges at the four. Although undersized, Bridges seems like a more natural fit at the four as opposed to the three. By doing this, it frees Brandon Miller up from the responsibility of likely guarding the best one through three player on the opposing team, passing that off to Green.
The other part of it is, if you start Williams and Bridges together, who are you subbing in for them when they need to come out of the game? Cody Martin? At the four? I don't think so. If the Hornets do end up settling Bridges in at the three, then it would be wise of them to pursue a bigger, longer body to fill the power forward spot long-term. Regardless of which route they take, Grant Williams is better suited for a bench role and there's nothing wrong with that.
