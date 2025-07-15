Charlotte Hornets sign former Celtics forward Drew Peterson to a two-way deal
The Charlotte Hornets signed former Boston Celtics forward Drew Peterson to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reported.
Peterson, 25, has spent the last two years with the Celtics, winning the NBA title in 2024. The former Trojan has yet to see any major NBA minutes, averaging 2.2 points across 25 games during the 2024-25 season.
The wing averaged 20.0 points with the Maine Celtics, Boston's G-League team, and added seven rebounds and six assists. He also shot 40.4% from deep, giving the Hornets more shooting depth that can be useful when needed.
Peterson is a 6'9 forward, and averaged 1.5 steals as well during his stint with Maine this season. He has familiarity with part of the Hornets coaching staff, which includes head coach Charles Lee.
Peterson shot 23 threes from outside of the corners, hitting ten (43.5%) of them, nearly 10% above the league average of 35.3%. While he was 0/2 from the left corner, he was 3/8 (37.5%) from the right. Peterson is a great shooter and an interesting development project for the Hornets.
He fits right in alongside LaMelo Ball, giving the Hornets a catch-and-shoot player to help make Ball's life easier. While his defense is a work in progress, Drew is still only 25, and spending time with Greensboro could help him to grow as a defender in the league.
