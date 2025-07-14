All Hornets

Done deal: Charlotte Hornets make three free agent signings official

The papers have been signed, and these three are officially Hornets.

Mar 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) is introduced before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) is introduced before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most active teams this offseason, to just about everyone's surprise. Considering they have 19 players on the roster, more moves are on the horizon.

But on Sunday, the team officially announced the signings of guard Tre Mann, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and center Mason Plumlee.

Mann was enjoying a terrific start to the 2024-25 season, one that could have placed him in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year if it weren't for a back injury that popped up early in the year. In 13 games, Mann averaged 14.1 points, three assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the floor and 40% from range. The Hornets declined to tender his qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent, but then agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal.

Another familiar face is back with the Hornets after a season with the Los Angeles Clippers and one with the Phoenix Suns. During his first stint in Charlotte, Plumlee averaged nine points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He was traded at the deadline a couple of years ago, going to L.A. in exchange for Reggie Jackson, who the team ended up waiving shortly after. It was really a move to send Plumlee to a contender and to open the door for Mark Williams.

And finally, Dinwiddie joins what looks to be a very crowded Charlotte backcourt. How he'll be utilized remains to be seen, but his experience and ability to score the ball and facilitate give the Hornets an upgrade at the backup point guard spot, assuming he is the first option to sub in for LaMelo Ball. The well-traveled veteran has spent 11 years in the league, playing for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers. In 621 career games, he's averaged 13 points, 5.1 assists, and three rebounds, shooting 41% from the floor and 33% from three.

