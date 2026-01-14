Why trading LaMelo Ball now would make no sense for the Hornets

Right now, process and evaluation matter far more than raw wins and losses for the Charlotte Hornets’ front office, led by President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson. This season was never about chasing a miracle playoff run. It was about figuring out what actually works and whether the core in place can execute Head Coach Charles Lee’s team-oriented style with consistency.

That is exactly why it would be objectively insane for this organization to trade LaMelo Ball right now.

The odds of it actually happening are slim, but for the segment of the fan base that still flirts with the idea, the question is simple: Why pull the plug on the player driving everything that is finally working in Charlotte?

Offensive impact you don’t trade

Ball is far from a perfect or complete player, but his offensive impact is simply too special to move on from at this stage. Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 18, he has transformed how the Hornets function on a night-to-night basis.

The numbers make that unmistakable.

According to Cleaning the Glass , Ball carries a plus-10.7 efficiency differential, ranking in the 92nd percentile among NBA players. That swing translates to roughly plus-25 expected wins over a full season based on that efficiency jump when he is on the floor for Charlotte.

The Hornets score 11.1 more points per 100 possessions with Ball on the court than when he sits, a 97th-percentile mark. Their effective field goal percentage rises by 4.5% when he plays, which ranks in the 96th percentile. Even the turnovers drop. With Ball managing the game, Charlotte’s turnover percentage falls by 2.9%, also in the 96th percentile.

According to dunksandthrees.com , Ball ranks ninth in offensive estimated plus-minus, in the same tier as Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson. That is superstar-level offensive impact.

Ball’s individual offensive rating sits at 120.5, his defensive rating is 116.6 and his net rating is plus-4.0. Compared to a certified superstar in Anthony Edwards, Ball’s offensive rating and net rating are higher this season.

This is elite offensive value.

A starting five that actually works

The analytics from Charlotte’s new starting lineup have gone viral on Hornets social media for a reason.

The group of Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté has been one of the best lineups in the league.

In 173 possessions, that five-man unit owns a plus-39.9 net differential, ranking in the 98th percentile league-wide. They are scoring 139.9 points per 100 possessions. Their effective field goal percentage is 64.5%, which ranks in the 95th percentile, and their offensive rebounding rate is 35.9%, an 89th-percentile mark, according to Cleaning the Glass.

On the defensive end, they are allowing just 100.0 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the 93rd percentile. Opponents are shooting only a 48.1% effective field goal percentage against that lineup, which sits in the 94th percentile.

This lineup is getting it done on both ends of the floor.

Yes, it is a small sample, but it is also the entire point of this season for Charlotte: evaluation, gathering evidence and learning what works and what does not to build out a more win-now roster going forward.

That lineup is not the only thing clicking.

Since the new year, the Hornets are a top-four offense in the NBA, own the highest net rating in the league, remain a top-four rebounding team and are averaging 16.6 made three-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Defensively, they rank 19th since the new year. That is not great, but it is meaningful progress for a roster that lacks true two-way players across the board. Credit Lee’s conservative scheme, which emphasizes avoiding opponents getting to the free-throw line and being willing to concede the “right” three to low-percentage shooters rather than sacrificing paint protection.

Defense you can live with

Speaking specifically to Ball on defense, he is not the reason Charlotte has improved, but he has held his own, particularly when the Hornets hide him on off-ball shooters. His high stance and ankle injuries have clearly impacted his lateral quickness, and smart teams hunt him in switches.

Still, he is far from a complete zero.

Ball’s 1.7% steal percentage is above average for his position. He is also an outstanding rebounder for a guard. On missed opponent field goals, he grabs 3.4% of available offensive rebounds, ranking in the 90th percentile. His defensive rebounding percentage sits at 15.1%, ranking in the 95th percentile.

Ball is not someone you build a defense around, but he can be more than functional when surrounded by plus defenders, something Charlotte must address this offseason.

Trading LaMelo Ball now would mean abandoning the clearest evidence Charlotte has had in years that its vision is finally working, along with the most talented core the franchise has assembled in some time.

The only real reason to move Ball at this stage would be to intentionally tank the season, and that makes no sense for anyone involved. The Hornets are healthier than they have been in quite some time and are playing relatively good basketball on both ends.

That is exactly what fans have been waiting for.

Let him play out the year. Let the sample grow. Then take stock.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets disappointing loss to red-hot Harden, Kawhi, and the Clippers

Making sense of Tre Mann's season: Why a single game does not tell the whole story

Moussa Diabate should never leave the Hornets' starting five

Hornets fall to Clippers behind huge nights from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden