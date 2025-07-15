Paul George says signing with the Hornets would mean his career is basically over
Paul George wouldn't choose to sign with the Charlotte Hornets if he were a free agent. When he was, the Hornets weren't in a position to sign the player, and it wouldn't have made sense, but he would've declined any offers they made in all likelihood.
On George's podcast, former Hornet Baron Davis said he doesn't believe the roster currently has the right mix of good veterans and talented young players, so there can be some inconsistencies. They need someone to stabilize them night after night, but the Hornets don't have that person right now, and that's hurting their chances. Free agency is the best way to find those, but the Hornets don't have much leverage there with players.
"Listen, if I'm in free agency, I'm not picking Charlotte, just because there's no winning culture there alone," George said (14:00). "Regardless, Charlotte is an amazing city, would love to play for it because of the city, like I could see myself living there, but in terms of a basketball standpoint? I'm not going, my career's over with if I go there."
He then asked Davis if the onus falls on LaMelo Ball, the face of the franchise, to change the perspective of the team or if it's a front office thing, because they're currently stuck in a cycle of getting younger and younger with top draft picks, but eventually, the stars like Ball will age out of that cycle.
Davis said the Hornets simply need to be more exciting to spark interest in other players and fans. They have to establish some sort of growth, but once they do, the perspective of the team should change and help other free agents not to see it how George currently does.
