Former Charlotte Hornet to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
After an illustrious 18-year NBA career, Dwight Howard is expected to be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The news was revealed on Friday, by ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania.
Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year spent one year with the Hornets during the 2017-18 season. During his time in Charlotte, Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
While he played for seven different NBA teams, he will most likely be remembered for his contributions with the Orlando Magic. The Magic selected Howard first overall back in 2004, and he spent eight seasons with the team, taking them to their second NBA Finals appearance back in 2009.
Besides the Magic and Hornets, Howard also spent time with the Hawks, 76ers, Rockets, Wizards, and Lakers, who he won his first NBA championship with back in 2020.
Interestingly enough, Howard still has not retired, and most recently played professional basketball in 2024, for the Taiwan Mustangs, who he is also a part owner of.
With that being said, Howard has already been out of the NBA for three seasons, which already makes him eligible to be inducted after the league cut its eligibility criteria down from five years.
