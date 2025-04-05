Carmelo Anthony suggests Hornets should 'make a splash' and trade for Zion Williamson
Very few teams in the NBA have an exciting young trio of players and another top draft pick soon to join them. The Charlotte Hornets have one of the league's top point guards in LaMelo Ball, a future all-star scorer in Brandon Miller, and a dynamic big man, Mark Williams, assuming he can stay healthy.
If the ping-pong balls bounce their way, they could add Cooper Flagg to that nucleus. Should that happen, the Hornets will be in a great position to get this rebuild off of the ground. But to ensure they take the next step, the front office could do something big this summer, which is something the organization hasn't done in quite some time.
Former NBA all-star Carmelo Anthony has an idea - trade for Zion Williamson.
“I would like to see him in Charlotte with LaMelo (Ball) and some other young, exciting players. His value may not be as high as we think it is. You could put pieces together, get another team…the value is not what the masses think it is. I want to see him playing with some excitement. I want to see him playing along somebody that’s young like him, who’s coming up and can grow together. They can start their own one-two punch down there. They’re damn near the same age and in the same trajectory. Charlotte has to figure out how to put together a winning product, so you got to make a splash. Go make a move for Z.”
Williamson has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career, and because of those concerns, any team who attempts to trade for him can use that as leverage to strike a deal. They shouldn't have to give up a king's ransom for a player who has only played in 60+ games twice in six years. Would it be a risk for Charlotte? Certainly, but depending on the asking price, it may be a move worth considering.
