How did Jaylen Sims look in his NBA debut against the Sacramento Kings?
It wasn't a night of ALL negatives in Charlotte.
Despite falling to the Sacramento Kings 125-102, the Charlotte Hornets had one positive: 10-Day contract player Jaylen Sims made his NBA debut after three seasons with the Greensboro Swarm.
Sims provided solid defense all night while recording seven points, four assists, and a rebound. The way he played in his debut may have been new to many, but not head coach Charles Lee.
"Very impressed with what Jaylen gave us today," Lee said in his postgame press conference. "Not really surprised, because it's how he played in the G-League."
Lee went on to add, "I saw a guy defensively that had a pretty good grasp on who he was guarding, understanding tendencies, and who he can shift off of, who he can go under, or who he needs to go over on."
Lee's praises for Sims were strong, but they did not stop there.
"I also just saw offensively, there was a closeout situation, first I think it was McDermott. He caught it on the wing and just drove it with a fearlessness, with a purpose, and got himself to the free throw line. So he just got a knack on that offensive side of the ball of how we can be effective."
Though the 26-year-old had three turnovers during the game, there were a lot of positives to take away that could lead to a future in the NBA.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Undermanned Charlotte Hornets fall to the Sacramento Kings
Hornets guard KJ Simpson quotes Jalen Hurts, asserts confidence in NBA future
Mark Williams' recent hot stretch provides promising future in Charlotte
Scouting Duke big man Khaman Maluach: How would he fit with the Charlotte Hornets?