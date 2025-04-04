All Hornets

Hornets guard KJ Simpson quotes Jalen Hurts, asserts confidence in NBA future

KJ Simpson is not lacking confidence in himself.

Zach Roberts

Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) gestures after making a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) gestures after making a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

KJ Simpson has been pressed into the starting lineup with the Charlotte Hornets. Season-ending injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller opened up a lot of minutes in the backcourt, and Simpson has been one of the main beneficiaries. For the rookie guard, it's just a confirmation of his own belief that he belongs in the NBA.

"It was never a question (that I belong in this league). It's always a question for other people, but opinion doesn't matter to me. I don't mean to quote Jalen Hurts, but he said, ‘I had a purpose before everyone had opinions,’ and that really stuck with me," the former Colorado Buffalos star said. "Ever since then that's kind of been my mentality, go out there and just continue to prove people wrong. There's going to be good days, there's going to be great days, there's going to be bad days. As long as I'm getting better, that's all that matters to me."

Simpson was a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Second-round players usually face a long, uphill climb to getting NBA minutes, but Simpson's skills and performance coupled with those aforementioned injuries have given him that chance very early on.

He will likely be the starting point guard for the remainder of the season after Ball's successful surgery. He is shooting poorly (33.8% from the field), but is averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 22.1 minutes. He's appeared in 30 games.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets look to avenge 42-point dismantling against Kings

Hornets release injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Kings

Mark Williams' recent hot stretch provides promising future in Charlotte

Scouting Duke big man Khaman Maluach: How would he fit with the Charlotte Hornets?

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

Home/News