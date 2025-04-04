Hornets guard KJ Simpson quotes Jalen Hurts, asserts confidence in NBA future
KJ Simpson has been pressed into the starting lineup with the Charlotte Hornets. Season-ending injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller opened up a lot of minutes in the backcourt, and Simpson has been one of the main beneficiaries. For the rookie guard, it's just a confirmation of his own belief that he belongs in the NBA.
"It was never a question (that I belong in this league). It's always a question for other people, but opinion doesn't matter to me. I don't mean to quote Jalen Hurts, but he said, ‘I had a purpose before everyone had opinions,’ and that really stuck with me," the former Colorado Buffalos star said. "Ever since then that's kind of been my mentality, go out there and just continue to prove people wrong. There's going to be good days, there's going to be great days, there's going to be bad days. As long as I'm getting better, that's all that matters to me."
Simpson was a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Second-round players usually face a long, uphill climb to getting NBA minutes, but Simpson's skills and performance coupled with those aforementioned injuries have given him that chance very early on.
He will likely be the starting point guard for the remainder of the season after Ball's successful surgery. He is shooting poorly (33.8% from the field), but is averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 22.1 minutes. He's appeared in 30 games.
