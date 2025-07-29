Hornets offseason mailbag: Win-now trades, next moves, center help + more
There has been complete silence across the NBA since the end of the Summer League, and it does not look like there will be anything major until training camp starts.
So, it's time to answer your questions about the Charlotte Hornets:
Do you get the sense that the front office would be open to a more “win-now” trade at the deadline using the DAL/MIA/PHX futures if the team’s still in the playoff race that late?
I'm under the impression that the front office is still operating in "long-term" mode. They do not want to rush a rebuild in any aspect, especially given how difficult it is to build and maintain a good team in the modern NBA.
What do you think the ceiling of the team is?
If everybody is able to stay healthy, this team could hit 45 wins. Last season, they were on a .500 pace before everybody started to get hurt. With the added talent this offseason, and the return of injured players, a 45 win pace seems realistic.
Do you think the next moves will be just cuts or will there be a trade?
I believe it truly depends on the offers for someone like Nick Smith Jr. If the team can get a solid return for NSJ, I think they will move him soon. I'd put his chances of getting moved as "likely", given the depth at the guard spot and the amount of roster spots the team has.
For someone like DaQuan Jeffries, it's more likely he gets cut at the end of the day. His 6 points per game last season could net them a draft pick, but I believe he gets cut.
Do you think getting a lot of guards means we might make a trade this offseason or at the trade deadline for a big, or just LaMelo insurance?
I think at the moment that the front office is maintaining the fact that they are happy with the center rotation. It makes sense for them to see what they have in both Diabate and Kalkbrenner before making a move at the center position, and a trade for a real power forward is probably more likely.
Do you think there's a chance we'll get a new center before the season starts (if so, who?)
Like I said above, the front office wants to see what they have in their center rotation before they make any additions to the roster.
Do you think there’s any actual urgency from the front office to get off the 2027 picks?
Above, I mentioned that the team is in "long-term" mode with the picks. Do I think they end up using all of those picks, though? No. I think a trade comes, whether it be a trade up/back in the draft, or used to acquire another player to add to this team.
I don't see them trading for rentals, either. I believe if they attempt to move a pick it would be for someone under contract.
What are your expectations for the guard rotation, assuming everyone is healthy?
With everybody healthy, LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton should be the starting guards. Tre Mann and Spencer Dinwiddie will receive the majority of backup guard minutes, with KJ Simpson and Sion James rotating in and out depending on health.
At this time, I think it's likely we see more Sion James in Greensboro than Charlotte.
