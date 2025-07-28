Hornets roster shakeup earns mixed reaction from ESPN in offseason grade
The Charlotte Hornets have almost entirely reshaped their team heading into the 2025-26 season. Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball are still the stars, and Miles Bridges remains a key piece of the lineup, too, but for the most part, everything else is going to be different.
For the most part, that has been widely viewed as a good thing. The center rotation is cause for concern, but the work getting assets and better players overall has been met with almost universal praise. However, ESPN's Kevin Pelton wasn't quite overjoyed by what Charlotte has done, giving them a decent B- grade.
"The Hornets should be more competitive in 2025-26 after finding playmakers to supplement LaMelo Ball," he said. "Charlotte's offense collapsed without Ball last season, which doesn't figure to continue with the additions of veterans Spencer Dinwiddie and Collin Sexton and the return of Tre Mann."
Kon Knueppel, the number four overall pick and the MVP of the Summer League championship game, should raise the offensive floor and provide much-needed shooting as well. That doesn't even mention the arrival of Liam McNeeley, who could also be a key role player.
Regardless, Pelton's assessment is that Charlotte did get better and should be much more competitive this season. After earning 19 wins and seeing G-League players get big minutes and even start at times, the new-look roster is something that the Hornets have needed for a long time.
Time will tell if those moves work or if the lack of a legitimate center option right now comes back to haunt them, but the outlook is certainly better than it was in 2024-25.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte's offseason overhaul proves they have immense faith in Moussa Diabate
Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball labeled most overrated player in NBA
Former NBA superstar discusses LaMelo Ball's '28 Olympics shot
Ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky slams Happy Gilmore 2 as 'Maybe the worst movie I’ve ever seen'