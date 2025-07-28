Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball labeled most overrated player in NBA
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley detailed the five most overrated players in the NBA, and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was named. Tyrese Haliburton got such an honor from his NBA peers last season, but then he went on a legendary playoff run. Might Ball need to do the same?
Ball joined four other names: De'Aaron Fox, Austin Reaves, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Tyler Herro. Scottie Barnes, Ja Morant, and Domantas Sabonis were "dishonorable mentions." But among them all, the Hornets guard ranked number one on Buckley's list.
The criticism was particularly brutal. Buckley began by admitting that Ball is one of the most fun players to watch play basketball with his "in-the-gym shooting range" and "inventive" passing that is unlike anyone else in the NBA. Buckley also said he "overstuffs" the stat sheet, but Ball's game is "more sizzle than actual substance."
"Maybe that's the byproduct of playing on some bad teams in Buzz City, but he has enough box-score blemishes to question his ability to contribute to winning basketball," Buckley said. "He draws almost mythical praise as this offensive savant, but the numbers don't buy it."
Buckley did admit that Ball has very little offensive support, but that doesn't completely absolve the efficiency (or lack thereof) Ball showcases on an NBA floor. 25.2 points per game this past season came with a career-worst 53.6% true shooting, the fifth-worst mark among the 162 times a player has averaged 25 or more points since 2010.
And while he does pass really well and "ingeniously," he also makes "careless" mistakes, so his assist-to-turnover rates aren't exceptional. The defense, Buckley noted, has been an issue for his entire career. So has his health, only making 51 or more appearances in one season so far. In the last three years, he's been on the court less than the much-maligned Zion Williamson, who performs better when on it.
"At least when Williamson suits up, great things tend to happen (25.1 career PER, 24.2 win shares)," Buckley said. "And unless we're talking viral views or social media impressions, the same just can't be said of Ball (18.9 and 13.6, respectively). He might be regarded as a star in stature, but in terms of statistical value, his name recognition carries a lot more weight than his actual numbers."
It's harsh criticism for a young player, but the Hornets firmly believe in him and have begun to finally assemble an offense around Ball that could help shoulder some of the load and provide more offensive spacing.
Ball has been among the league leaders in missed assists, meaning when he hits open teammates with passes, they miss the shot more than players do for most other passers, thereby limiting his assist numbers.
The shooting percentages have always been low due to questionable shot selection, but, especially in 2024-25, the Hornets have rarely had anyone else who should be taking more shots instead. That could change, though, and Ball might not be ranked the NBA's most overrated player next year.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Former NBA superstar discusses LaMelo Ball's '28 Olympics shot
Ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky slams Happy Gilmore 2 as 'Maybe the worst movie I’ve ever seen'
Charlotte Hornets roundtable: Picking Jeff Peterson's best offseason move/decision
Why the Charlotte Hornets should still consider signing Al Horford