How to Watch the Hornets Face the Kings in the NBA Summer League Championship
For the second straight year, the Charlotte Hornets are delivering some exciting basketball in Summer League. This year, they will be playing for their first-ever Summer League title as they take on the Sacramento Kings tonight in Las Vegas.
How to watch
TV: ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
How they got there
The Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder soundly in the semifinals, 109-80, getting a strong performance from fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel, who finished the night with 17 points on 5/12 shooting, including a 2/6 from three-point land.
The biggest surprise of the evening was Jaylen Sims going for 25 points. He saw 10 of his 14 shots go down, connecting on 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. His recent play is putting him in the discussion to land Charlotte's third and final two-way contract.
The Hornets' other first-round pick, Liam McNeely, and last year's first-round selection, Tidjane Salaun, each sat out with Achilles Tendinopathy. Second-rounder Sion James joined them on the bench with left hip soreness. Their availability for tonight's championship game will be revealed later this evening.
