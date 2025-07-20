Hornets should consider trading for Bulls’ Nikola Vučević to fill frontcourt gap
The Hornets were active this offseason, using their draft picks well and making a few trades to add depth around their young core. But one thing still stands out: they need more stability in the frontcourt.
The front office and coaching staff understand they can’t head into the season with Moussa Diabaté, Mason Plumlee, and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner as their only options in the paint. With the free agent market nearly picked over, a trade might be their best path forward.
That said, the market is thin right now.
They’ve made some unexpected trades this offseason and usually come out on the favorable side, but selling players is easier than buying, especially when few centers are truly available.
Still, there’s one obvious trade target the Hornets should seriously consider — Chicago Bulls veteran center Nikola Vučević. He’s been on the trade block for what feels like years, and he fits the Hornets’ needs perfectly.
Trade Proposal:
Charlotte sends Josh Green, Grant Williams, Nick Smith Jr., and a 2027 first-round pick (via Dallas) to Chicago for Vučević.
At first glance, that’s a hefty package for a 34-year-old center nearing the end of his career. But Vučević still has some gas left in the tank and could be a valuable mentor for Kalkbrenner and the young players developing around him.
Plus, Vučević’s contract is expiring after this season, where he’s set to earn $21 million — a manageable risk for Charlotte.
This deal makes even more sense when you consider the Hornets have too many players fighting for minutes.
Nick Smith Jr. probably doesn’t fit in well given KJ Simpson’s strong Summer League and the addition of Colin Sexton. Meanwhile, Green and Williams are mainly salary dumps — they’re owed nearly $13 million each over the next two years but don’t have clear roles.
That’s why the Hornets are willing to include Dallas’ 2026 first-round pick in the deal.
Essentially, they’re adding that pick to make the salary dump work financially. Charlotte will still have their own first-rounder that year, plus Miami’s, so giving up this particular pick isn’t as painful as it sounds.
The Hornets can’t stay stuck at the bottom forever. If they want to move forward, they need to take some risks — and trading for Vučević might be the right one.
If they pull it off, you’re probably looking at a starting five of LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Vučević.
The bench would still have good depth, with Spencer Dinwiddie, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Tidjane Salaun, and either Diabaté or Kalkbrenner getting minutes. Pat Connaughton adds another steady vet who can give them something off the bench.
This wouldn’t make them a contender overnight, but it makes them a real team — more balanced, more competitive, and finally ready to start climbing. Vučević brings the experience they’ve been missing, and maybe even more than that.
It’s time for Charlotte to stop waiting around and start trying to win.
