KJ Simpson's steady play leads Hornets into franchise's first Summer League Finals
KJ Simpson has been nothing short of sublime in the Charlotte Hornets' dominant Summer League campaign.
From the opening tip in Vegas, Simpson has been totally in command. He's shot a nice ball in the desert, knocking down 32% of his three-pointers on six attempts per game, while setting the table for his teammates, averaging 5.8 assists per contest.
His calming presence at the guard position is exactly what head coach Chris Jent wanted to see out of the second-year prospect. Before the team left for Vegas, Jent said this about having a 'veteran' point guard leading the squad during Summer League:
"It's very important because we're really young. And as we know, in the Summer League, you've got guys that are really veterans, that are masters of their trade. So you need guys with some experience, and KJ just really has to use his voice and dominate the defensive end."
Check and check for the two goals Jent laid out for his floor general.
During breaks in tonight's action, ESPN aired multiple mic'd up segment that highlighted Simpson's leadership qualities.
One two separate occasions, Simpson hyped-up two of Charlotte's key rookies. He encouraged Kon Knueppel to continue getting shots up, and he offered Ryan Kalkbrenner a 'teaching point' about not holding onto the ball too long and moving it before the defense collapses on him.
On defense, Simpson has been an absolute pest. Undersized for his position, KJ is forced to impact games defensively with patience, pressure, and willpower, and he's done so in spades during Charlotte's five-game winning streak in Vegas.
Simpson has picked his spots well on defense and collapsed passing lanes to create steals without gambling. He's lived in the shorts of opposing ballhandlers, seemingly taking a page out of Jose Alvarado's patented playbook.
Summer League has been a showcase of Simpson's two-way promise in the NBA.
He may never reach the heights of other undersized guards like Chris Paul or Isaiah Thomas, but Simpson absolutely has a role in a winning organization. His scrappiness, his headiness, and his leadership are all valuable traits that play a part in a positive culture like the one Charlotte is attempting to build, and it's going to be difficult to stash Simpson in Greensboro even with the Hornets' loaded back court.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson reveals what it’s like to meet LaMelo Ball in person
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel keeps proving he’s no one-dimensional prospect
Klay Thompson sends special message to Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel
Brandon Jennings groups LaMelo Ball with NBA greats LeBron James and Kobe Bryant