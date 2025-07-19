LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson reveals what it’s like to meet LaMelo Ball in person
Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball is one of the most popular players in the game and is someone who is loved by young fans, not only in Charlotte but across the country as well.
Ball's flamboyant style of play may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it has attracted young fans all across the NBA, and that includes players who are in college, such as women's college basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson.
Johnson is one of the best players for the LSU Tigers and is one of the best guards in the country. Recently, she talked about what it was like meeting Ball for the first time.
"Man, he's the coldest. The coolest. I got to fly on his private jet one time. From Miami, they dropped him off in Charlotte, and I went to Atlanta. The private jet, like he let me stay on it.
"And it was crazy, because I used to look up to him. Like high school, you watch Chino Hills and the Ball brothers, so I was giggling a little bit."
Johnson was struck by how cool Ball acted while he was on the private jet. He has this aura about him that not a lot of the other young stars in the NBA have, which clearly resonates with younger fans.
Ball will continue to get young fans as long as he is able to stay on the court and grow his game. Injuries have sapped his ability to put Charlotte in a space to contend for a playoff spot.
This past season with the Hornets, Ball averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in just 47 games played.
