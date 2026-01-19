3 things I think, 2 things I know, 1 prediction for the Charlotte Hornets
What's up with the Charlotte Hornets this year? A lot, actually. It's already been quite the season, and while it's almost halfway over, we have already learned a ton about this team and its players.
3 things I think
I think Kon Knueppel is getting the short end of the analytical stick
Kon Knueppel has been a revelation this year, and he's part of why the Hornets are actually decent this season. The advanced metrics don't necessarily agree, though. He's actually got a slightly negative net rating.
He's got a worse offensive rating than Josh Green and Mason Plumlee, which feels impossible and slightly unfair. The numbers don't lie, but I'm not sure they're quite capturing what Knueppel is doing.
Tidjane Salaun is going to be a good player
Tidjane Salaun's numbers are probably a little inflated by the sample size being small and the timing of his minutes. He's not playing a ton in crunch time of important games, for example.
So the numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, but they're impressive: +1.3 on/off rating, +7.4 net rating, 108.8 defensive rating, 116.2 offensive rating, 62.8% true shooting. They're such insane improvements from last year that it bodes so well for his future.
Miles Bridges won't get traded
Those of you who've ever read my work here know I'm a big proponent of trading Miles Bridges. I just don't see it happening. Like it or not, he is part of the five-man starting lineup that's kind of dominating the NBA.
He probably wouldn't bring back a huge haul, and at this point, with the current trajectory, it's worth holding onto Bridges until he becomes an expiring contract, at which point a decision will be easier.
2 things I know about the Hornets
LaMelo Ball's having a career year
The traditional numbers aren't all that excellent, but when they're broken down by per-36 or per 100 possessions (or by advanced metrics), LaMelo Ball seems to be having quite the year.
His on/off rating is the highest it's been. So is his net rating and his offensive rating (by a wide margin). His per-36 slash line is 26/1/9.9/6.6. His effective field goal percentage is the second-highest it's ever been. Ball has been outstanding.
Kon Knueppel won't win Rookie of the Year
It was always going to take a Herculean effort for anyone to beat out Cooper Flagg for Rookie of the Year. Barring an injury to the Dallas Mavericks big man, he's sure to coast to the award.
Kon Knueppel has given him a run for his money, but the two have evened out lately. Therefore, Knueppel, who probably deserves more credit in this, just isn't going to beat his former teammate out.
1 prediction
The Hornets will make the play-in
Maybe not the boldest prediction, but even as well as they're playing, Charlotte is only 5-4 in the last nine games. That's pretty good, but it's not going to hold up over a full season and get them into the playoffs.
It should, however, be more than enough for the East's Play-In tournament, and I don't mean squeaking in as the 10th seed. It wouldn't be a surprise if they got in as the eighth or even seventh seed.
