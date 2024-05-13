Hornets Consensus Mock Draft
The dust has settled after Sunday's lottery result which resulted in Charlotte receiving the 6th pick in the 2024 Draft. It's now officially mock draft season, so let's see who the experts have Charlotte selecting.
OUTLET
Player
ESPN (Jonathan Givony)
Donovan Clingan
The Athletic (Sam Vecenie)
Stephon Castle
All Hornets (James Plowright)
Stephon Castle
The Ringer (Kevin O'Conner)
Reed Sheppard
No Ceilings (Corey Tulaba)
Stephon Castle
SB Nation (Ricky O'Donnell)
Matas Buzelis
Yahoo! Sports (Krysten Peek)
Stephon Castle
USA Today (Bryan Kalbrosky)
Stephon Castle
Bleacher Report (Jon Wasserman)
Stephon Castle
CBS Sports (Kyle Boone)
Matas Buzelis
Analysis
Stephon Castle is clearly the early front runner, being mocked by six of the top ten draft outlets, including AllHornets.com. The need is clear, a defensive swiss army knife who's shooting concerns are mitigated next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Due to Ball's on ball defensive shortcomings, whoever starts next to him needs to be an on-ball defender, and Castle did just that for the best College team in the country.
The next most likely projection is G-League Ignite's Matas Buzelis who is projected twice. A 6'10 forward who is extremely skilled for his size, able to pass and shoot off the dribble and drive to the rim. The questions for Buzelis, can he survive physically? He's as skinny a 6'10 player as you will find, with a very narrow waist and chest, will he be able to hold up in the NBA game? Buzelis shot just 27% from three this year, but his form and track record in high school suggests that might not be a true reflection of his shooting touch.
ESPN, historically the most accurate at projecting draft selections of all outlets, selected UCONN back to back national champion Donovan Clingan. After a year lost to a mysterious back injury from Williams and Nick Richards looking overwhelmed as a starter, ESPN referenced Clingan bolstering Charlotte's rotation.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner were the only outlet to mock Reed Sheppard to Charlotte. O'Conner believes LaMelo Ball has proved unreliable due to injury, Sheppard gives a guard option who could play both on and off ball.