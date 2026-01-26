Doug Christie Blasts Kings' Lack of Physicality in Loss to Pistons

The Kings suffered a blowout 139-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday to extend their losing streak to five games, falling to 12-35 overall on the season. It has been a disastrous season for the Kings, but the most frustrating part has been that they have not fixed their biggest problem.

Since the start of the season, Kings head coach Doug Christie has been preaching that his team needs to be more physical. However, after 47 games, that remains a point of emphasis. After Sunday's loss in Detroit, Christie called out his players' lack of physicality once again.

"It was really a lack of physicality. I mean, we've got to keep people in front of us. We've got to grab hold and control. I mean, we know that we can do it. There just has to be a level of physicality that is... a standard, it's what we do. That level of physicality, in my opinion, wasn't there. That's where the game started to get away from us," Christie said.

Kings need to be more physical

The Kings and Pistons were tied 35-35 at the end of the first quarter, and things were actually looking positive for Sacramento. Then, they allowed 43 points in the second quarter to drastically fall behind, and they were not able to recover after that.

Christie has constantly been telling his players to improve their physicality and "compete level" throughout the entire season, yet there has not been much improvement, even though that could make the difference for this struggling team.

"We have to not only match the physicality at a point, but exceed it, in my opinion," Christie continued. "That can be uncomfortable. It can be uncomfortable for not only yourself, but it can be uncomfortable for them because when you are that physical with somebody, it's going to cause a reaction."

Keon Ellis' reaction to being pushed by Ron Holland. 🤣



(h/t @Pistons__Talk)



pic.twitter.com/G4EEAHUa59 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 25, 2026

The Kings do not have much identity as a team, but Christie and general manager Scott Perry have envisioned themselves as a physical team that can try to beat teams with effort. The problem with this? The Kings do not have the personnel to compete by only being physical and giving effort.

Sure, if the Kings had a roster full of guys like Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell, and Russell Westbrook, they could try to beat teams by outworking them. However, when the team is built around DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Dennis Schroder, it turns into a group of veterans who cannot thrive alongside each other.

With how much talent is on the roster, you would think that the Kings would be able to stay competitive, but the coaching staff and players do not seem to be on the same page.

The Kings now move on to face former Sacramento head coach Mike Brown and the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Just two weeks ago, the Kings were able to pull off the upset over the Knicks, but we will see if they can showcase their physicality and hustle to get into the win column again.

