Three Observations From Kings' Crushing Loss To Pistons

The Sacramento Kings lost to the Detroit Pistons 139-116 in a matinee game, falling to 12-35 on the season, extending their losing streak to five games. The Pistons remain atop the Eastern Conference, improving to 33-11. Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ loss in Detroit:

The Revolving Door Continues

The only constant with Sacramento’s starting lineup is that it has been in constant change. This was once again the case today, as Zach LaVine was ruled out with lower back soreness (trade deadline-itis?). So, Doug Christie used his 20th different starting lineup tonight.

Domantas Sabonis back in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/zlR2XYhBQS — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 25, 2026

In his first start since returning from a partially torn meniscus, big man Domantas Sabonis was matched up with the incredibly physical Jalen Duren. Duren proved to be a handful for Sabonis, who exited with 2 fouls in the first several minutes. Duren went on to score 10 points and grab 4 rebounds in the first, finishing with 18 points in 24 minutes.

A domino effect of Sabonis re-entering the starting lineup was Maxime Raynaud’s move to the second unit. There, Raynaud played alongside fellow rookie Dylan Cardwell. Neither looked particularly good today, but the same can be said for just about everyone. Cardwell played with his trademark effort, which is always nice to see.

With LaVine sidelined, the backcourt rotation looked different, too. Nique Clifford made just his fourth of the season. The rookie wing got off to a strong start, with 7 first-quarter points. He ended up scoring 15 points in 33 minutes. This is exactly what Sacramento should be prioritizing as the losses pile up.

Further rotation fallout from LaVine’s absence was Coach Christie dusting Keon Ellis off. Ellis scored 14 points, including 3-6 from three, in 21 minutes tonight. As the trade deadline approaches, with writing all but on the wall, Kings fans should probably savor these last few days with Ellis on the team. It sure won’t be fun to see him have these outings with a team that sees how useful he is.

Defense? Anyone?

The Kings entered this game sporting the 28th-ranked defensive rating. This certainly did not improve today. Sacramento and Detroit ended the first quarter tied at 35. The flood gates opened in the second quarter for Detroit, though, and the Kings found themselves down 78-65 at the half.

78 marked a season high for the Pistons, who shot 53/50/93 in the first half.

Detroit kept this pace through the second half, getting just about whatever they wanted, coasting to a lopsided win. The Pistons somehow improved their shooting from the field and from three, ending the game shooting 55/52/82.

To be clear, Detroit is a very good team. They will probably enter the postseason with home court advantage throughout the playoffs. They are led by one of the better offensive hubs in the league in Cade Cunningham.

Look at the way Cade Cunningham draws the attention of almost the entire Kings defense



They lose track of Duncan Robinson who Cade finds for the WIDE OPEN corner three. pic.twitter.com/5BdGf3QjsE — Brandon Dent | @WoodwardSports #DetroitKoolAid (@DetroitKoolAid) January 25, 2026

On the other side of this coin, Sacramento’s personnel is not exactly filled with defensive stoppers. Dylan Cardwell has brought a nice injection of interior defense, but he is a rookie UDFA who is still learning the league. Keon Ellis is a strong perimeter defender when the team decides to play him. When Keegan Murray is healthy, he is one of the most impactful and versatile defenders in the league.

Other than them, though, it is not a stretch to say the rest of the roster is below average on that side of the ball. This has to be a difficult situation for Coach Christie, who was known for his defense during his playing career.

Youth Movement (Not Necessarily by Choice)

Sacramento pulled their starters very early into the fourth quarter, leaving the second unit in for nearly the entire quarter. We were even treated to a Devin Carter cameo. The young players developing chemistry and playing together will be important as Sacramento gets ready for yet another rebuild.

However, it is quite disappointing that the only time we get to see significant run for all of Clifford, Ellis, Raynaud, Cardwell (and any Carter) is when the game is out of hand after the veterans are down 20 after three quarters.

It is a near certainty that we will hear quotes about physicality, playing the right way, and making the other team feel us in postgame press. Let’s hope the 47th time is the charm, and that message finally resonates.

Sacramento looks to end their losing streak against Mike Brown and the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Kings beat Brown and the Knicks in their first matchup, and the Knicks have been scuffling a bit lately. If there was ever a game for the Kings to “get up” for, it would be Tuesday, when they can try to continue their success against their former coach and a quality Eastern Conference team.

