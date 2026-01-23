Kings Need To Convert This Two-Way Rookie Sooner Than Later

Dylan Cardwell entered the season with the Sacramento Kings as an undrafted rookie who was never expected to factor heavily into the rotation. Like many two-way players, the plan was for him to develop quietly, gain experience, and spend most nights outside of meaningful minutes.

However, injuries have a way of changing plans quickly, and with Domantas Sabonis sidelined and the Kings lacking proven, considerable man depth, Cardwell was suddenly thrust into a much larger role. Instead of looking overwhelmed, he embraced the opportunity and brought consistent effort, physicality, and defensive energy to the floor. In a season filled with uncertainty in the frontcourt, Cardwell has become an unexpected stabilizing presence for Sacramento.

Cardwell's impact in Sacramento

Kings undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell:



"In college | averaged 5 points per game, I rebounded the ball five times per game, ! averaged like 1.6 blocks per game. No one thought I was an NBA player. I'm not supposed to be here. I'm living my childhood dream. This is a dream come… pic.twitter.com/4nEYrGCivS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 22, 2026

With increased minutes has come tangible production, particularly in areas that don’t always jump off the stat sheet. Over his recent stretch in the rotation, Cardwell has averaged around 4 to 5 points per game while pulling down roughly 6 rebounds and contributing over a block per contest, all while scoring efficiently around the rim.

His offensive game remains simple, focusing on putbacks, rolls to the basket, and finishing in traffic, but that simplicity has worked in his favor. Cardwell rarely forces shots and instead plays within the flow of the offense, which has helped the Kings maintain structure even without their offensive hub, Sabonis. For a rookie who wasn’t supposed to play much at all this season, his ability to provide reliable minutes has been impressive.

Defensively, that is where Cardwell’s impact has truly stood out. He has shown strong instincts as a rim protector, using his length and timing to contest shots and alter attempts even when he doesn’t record a block. His rebounding has helped the Kings survive stretches when they would otherwise be overwhelmed inside, and his willingness to do the dirty work has earned him the trust of the coaching staff.

What an effort from Dylan Cardwell 💪 pic.twitter.com/8uCDjZLpY0 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 22, 2026

In many ways, his defensive profile mirrors the early careers of players like Robert Williams or Mitchell Robinson, big men who carved out valuable NBA roles through defense, rebounding, and rim protection rather than scoring. If Cardwell continues to develop physically and sharpens his positioning, he has the tools to follow a similar path in this league.

Kings need to give Cardwell a standard contract

Given his recent play and the value he’s already providing, the Kings should strongly consider converting Cardwell to a standard NBA contract. Two-way contracts are meant for developmental players, but Cardwell has shown he can already help at the NBA level when called upon. Rewarding his performance would not only secure depth at a critical position but also send a message about earning opportunities to earn through effort and production.

Sacramento’s frontcourt uncertainty makes retaining a young, cost-controlled defender significantly more critical moving forward. Locking him into a standard deal would give the Kings flexibility and stability as they navigate injuries and roster changes.

In conclusion, Dylan Cardwell’s rise from an expected developmental piece to a meaningful rotation player has been one of the quiet bright spots for the Kings this season. Thrust into action due to injuries and a lack of proven depth, he has made the most of his opportunity through defense, rebounding, and high-energy play.

While his offensive game remains limited, his impact on defense has been undeniable and increasingly valuable. The comparisons to defensive-minded bigs like Robert Williams and Mitchell Robinson feel earned when watching how Cardwell affects the game without needing touches. If Sacramento is serious about building sustainable depth and rewarding performance, converting Cardwell to a standard contract should be the next logical step.

