Kings List Three Key Players on Injury Report vs. Knicks

The Sacramento Kings looked like they were on the rise when they took down the New York Knicks a couple of weeks ago, but they are now on an active five-game losing streak heading into a rematch in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Kings' health has been a concern all season, as they have yet to pull a fully-healthy product on the floor, but many of their issues stem deeper than that. It would be great for the Kings to get back in the win column, especially with another statement win against the Knicks, as their 12-35 record on the season is becoming more and more deflating.

Kings' injury report features three key players

The Kings finally got Domantas Sabonis back in the lineup after a two-month absence, but have been hit with a couple of other injuries to keep them shorthanded. For Tuesday's game, the Kings will be without Keegan Murray for the 12th straight game, while also listing Zach LaVine and Malik Monk as questionable. The Kings' full injury report:

Zach LaVine - QUESTIONABLE (lower back soreness)

Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle soreness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) and guard Zach LaVine (8) talk during a break in the action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Kings' offense could be in trouble if they are without both LaVine and Monk, but their absences would simply create opportunities for other players to step up. In the Kings' last game, LaVine's absence created a starting spot for rookie guard Nique Clifford, who ultimately contributed 15 points on 6-13 shooting.

If LaVine and Monk both have to miss Tuesday's game, the Kings could see more of Clifford and Keon Ellis, which is not the worst-case scenario for this team that should be focusing on their young talent.

In their win over the Knicks on January 14, LaVine came up huge with 25 points, and he typically performs surprisingly well in Madison Square Garden. LaVine played in MSG seven times while with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 29.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists with 50.7/41.8 shooting splits. While the Kings should be focusing on giving the young guys more opportunities, it would be great to see if LaVine can continue his success in New York on Tuesday.

Knicks are fully healthy vs. Kings

The Knicks were recently on a four-game losing skid, but have followed up with two consecutive wins, including a historic 54-point win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks seem to be finding a rhythm, and it will likely be challenging for the Kings to repeat their success from their previous meeting. To make matters worse for the Kings, the Knicks are fully healthy for Tuesday's game.

The Knicks have no injuries to report against the Kings, and with one of the most talented lineups in the NBA, this could spell trouble for Sacramento. Still, the Kings know they can beat this team, and that could give them the confidence they need to pull off the upset again and snap their losing streak.

The Kings and Knicks are set to tip off in New York at 4:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles