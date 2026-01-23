Kings Report Cards — Midseason Review Of The Three Rookies

Sitting at 12-33 and 14th in the Western Conference, there haven't been many positives this season for the Sacramento Kings. They have the second-worst offensive and net ratings in the league, and the third-worst defense, which currently gives them the fourth-worst record in the association.

But if there are any positive takeaways from the year so far, it's the play of the three rookies in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell. The rookies haven't been perfect, and some have been better than others, but in a year where the focus has shifted to developing youth, they are the three most important players on Sacramento's roster.

With that said, let's take a look at how the young players are doing just over halfway through their first NBA season with some mid-year report cards.

Nique Clifford

Season Stats: 5.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK, 39.9 FG%, 29.5 3P%

Jan 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Nique Clifford came into the season with the highest expectations out of the three rookies, but has had the quietest start to his young NBA career. Part of that is due to the Kings roster construction, as Clifford has the hardest path to a key rotational spot and usage rate, as compared to Raynaud and Cardwell.

But it's also due to his poor efficiency and shooting percentages, as he's shooting just 39.9% from the field and 29.5% from three. That's not uncommon to see from a rookie as they get acclimated to the NBA, but it is a bit of a surprise for Clifford, who shot 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from three last season at Colorado State.

On the plus side, Clifford's defense has been as advertised. His numbers don't jump off the page in terms of steals and blocks, but he plays fundamental defense and has the size to be an impact player on that end of the court. For a Kings team that needs more players that fit that description, that's a great sign early on in Clifford's career.

Ideally, we'll get to see more of Clifford in the rotation and in crunch time following the trade deadline, but it's hard to say how much the Kings will be able to adjust their roster throughout the next two weeks.

Mid-Season Grade: B-

Maxime Raynaud

Season Stats: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 30.0 3P%

While Clifford has struggled with finding a solid spot in the rotation, Raynaud was thrust into the starting lineup when Domantas Sabonis was injured, and hasn't looked back since. Even with the All-NBA center back from his injury, Raynaud continues to get the starting nod. That likely won't last for forever, but Raynaud is taking advantage of the opportunity.

What stands out most for Raynaud is how much he's improved. Early on in the season, it looked like he would need time in the G-League or an offseason to work on his strength and adjust to the NBA. But instead, he's already improved as a rebounder and looks comfortable in the pick and roll. That, along with his strong floater, have allowed him to find a way to contribute on a nightly basis for the Kings.

There are still question marks about his defense, and he needs to continue to prove he can hit the three-ball consistently, but for a second-round pick, Raynaud already looks like a steal from the draft. Sabonis' name is involved in numerous trade rumors , and if the Kings do trade him, the opportunity for Raynaud to get much-needed playing time this season will only increase.

Mid-Season Grade: A-

Dylan Cardwell

Season Stats: 4.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.0 FG%, 0 3P%

Jan 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) celebrates after drawing a foul against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Last but certainly not least is the most surprising storyline for the Kings this year in undrafted rookie Cardwell. Unlike Clifford and Raynaud, he came into the season with little to no expectations. But he's already shown that he deserves a full NBA contract, and will likely get converted from his two-way deal before the season ends.

He doesn't bring much offensively yet, but has already improved in the dunkers spot on that end of the court. He brings a vertical threat that no one else on the roster can match and could feast on alley-oops and dunks as he continues to learn where to be and when to cut to the rim.

On defense, he's been as good, if not better, than advertised. He has the potential to be an elite rim protector, and not only can block shots, but can also disrupt shots with fundamental defense. Much like with his offense, we've already seen him improve with his verticality and defense around the rim. That, along with his improved rebounding, makes him an absolute steal of a find as an undrafted player. Not to mention, he's just a joy to watch play basketball, which is more important than ever for a 12-win Kings team.

Mid-Season Grade: A

Recommended Articles