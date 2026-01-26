3 Players the Kings Must Trade Before the Deadline

The trade deadline has been a bit anticlimactic so far, much to the chagrin of Sacramento Kings fans. There are quite a few teams in need of big changes, but maybe none more desperate than Sacramento after their short run of success devolved into mediocrity once again.

Most of the Kings’ roster seems to be available for trade, however, they are not all equal when it comes to the importance of moving them. Here’s my take on the three players the Kings should prioritize trading at the deadline, and why.

1. Domantas Sabonis

This one is tough because Domantas Sabonis has looked like himself again after returning from injury, but there are so many reasons why it’s time for both parties to move on.

First, Sabonis is set to make more than $94 million over the next two seasons, and his final year will put his contract at nearly 28% of the league cap, according to Spotrac.com. Having that kind of contract on the books for multiple years makes it extremely challenging for the Kings to maintain the flexibility they need to rebuild.

Jake Fischer:



“Sabonis has interest from Toronto. We’ve continued to report that.”



“It’ll be tricky to find an agreement there, being that the Raptors, to my understanding, are really just trying to look at what they can get for a combination of: IQ, RJ, and Jak.”



“The Kings… pic.twitter.com/eQEgAcx2rT — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) January 14, 2026

Sure, you can move Sabonis in the offseason if that is the only factor, but there are a couple of reasons why getting a deal done now is important. Both Dylan Cardwell and Maxime Raynaud are in desperate need of playing time, and it’s a challenge for Doug Christie to find time for all three bigs. Christie has even turned to bringing Sabonis off the bench since he’s returned from injury.

The other reason, which may be the biggest, is that Sabonis raises the Kings’ floor too much. For a team looking to keep their lottery odds high, having someone like Sabonis who contributes so much to winning is actually a detriment, and this is why he might have some value around the league as well.

2. Keon Ellis

I’m already getting myself prepared to run from an angry mob filled with pitchforks and torches here, but there’s an argument to be made that Keon Ellis is the one player the Kings absolutely have to move before the deadline.

The main reason is the fact that Ellis is going to be a free agent at the end of the season after Sacramento exercised his team option this summer. Ellis is eligible to sign an extension in February, but many around the Kings believe the team has already burned that bridge.

Latest trade intel from @sam_amick, @TheAthleticNBA:



- Knicks haven't talked to any teams about trading Karl-Anthony Towns, plan to keep him

- Miles Bridges drawing significant interest from teams including Bucks, Warriors, and Suns; Hornets want at least 1 first-round pick

-… — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 23, 2026

Even if the bridge is still intact, there are a few reasons why moving Ellis now makes sense. First, Ellis would be taking minutes from Nique Clifford, who, like Cardwell and Raynaud, needs game time to develop. With players like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk already taking up minutes at the guard spots, the Kings need all the help they can get to free up time for Clifford. While moving a bigger contract would be great, Ellis is much easier to move.

This is the part where Kings’ fans may get a little upset, but I’m not sure Ellis is going to be as effective in a scaled-up role as many expect. Keon is a great on-ball defender and is in the 98th percentile of on/off rankings when it comes to forcing turnovers, according to Cleaning the Glass.

The issues with Ellis come down to his lack of switchability and inability to make plays with the ball in his hands. Ellis is best when defending small, quick players, and on offense, he’s really just a floor spacer. With Clifford showing promise as a playmaker and switachable defender, Ellis might be more expendable than expected.

3. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is still a productive scorer, averaging 19 points per game on 50% shooting this season. The problem is, his game does very little to help the younger players develop. He simply doesn’t play well without the ball, with over 52% of his baskets being unassisted this season. He’s a legend of the game, but watching DeRozan dribble the air out of the ball and slow down the pace of Sacramento’s offense is tough.

Splits the double.

Finishes through contact.



DEMAR DEROZAN BRINGS THE KINGS WITHIN 1! pic.twitter.com/qElLPZS1oT — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2025

According to Cleaning the Glass, DeRozan is last on the team in on/off differential this season and sits in the 16th percentile while playing the most minutes on the team. The impact on winning isn’t as important this season, but it makes little sense to continue to play a 36-year-old veteran who is negatively impacting the team as much as DeRozan is. DeRozan is only guaranteed $10 million next year, but his lack of impact defensively and ball-dominant playstyle just don’t make sense for the Kings right now.

Why isn’t Zach LaVine on this list?

Of course, it is worth explaining why DeRozan and Sabonis made the list while Zach LaVine didn’t. LaVine’s contract is huge, yes, but he will also be an expiring deal next season, and there’s an argument to be made that his skillset is more important for a young team than the other vets.

LaVine’s shot diet has become much less isolation-heavy, with over 68% of his buckets coming off assists this season, and his high 3PAr helps a team that has little shooting otherwise. When taking contract, playstyle, and trade value, it makes the most sense to focus on these three guys over other vets, like LaVine.

