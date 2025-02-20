Doug Christie's Honest Statement on the Kings Rotations
The Sacramento Kings resumed practice on Thursday after the All-Star break. With 27 games left in the season and sitting at ninth in the Western Conference standings, every game will be crucial during the season's home stretch.
One of the challenges that interim head coach Doug Christie faces is what to do with all of the new talent on the Kings roster.
After trading De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine, and bringing in Jake LaRavia and Jonas Valančiūnas, Sacramento's roster has depth that wasn't available prior to the trades. With that comes the difficult decision of who to play, especially at the end of games.
When ABC10's Matt George asked Christie how he planned to manage the rotations, the new coach didn't hold back on what his approach was going to be for the final stretch of the season.
The bottom line is we win the game. I don't care how it happens. Hopefully everyone is on the same page with that. And I think not only on the same page, the same paragraph, same sentence, and same word.- Doug Christie
Between the five starters in Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, and defensive ace Keon Ellis off the bench, the Kings have six strong options to close out games.
Since LaVine made his Kings debut, Christie has mixed up the closing rotation in the six games prior to the All-Star break. We've seen DeRozan sub in and out for offense and defense, Murray sit to end games, and Ellis not get in to close out the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, much to fans dismay.
It's hard to argue against Ellis being part of the closing lineup, even with him being the youngest and least-paid player of the group.
During the last six games, Ellis has a +22.7 net rating in just over three minutes of clutch time, the highest on the team during the stretch.
That's obviously a small sample size, but it matches the eye test that Ellis contributes to winning basketball, especially at the end of games. He balances out the roster that otherwise leans heavily towards offense.
Christie noted that the rotations may change game to game, depending on the situation. But it's clear that he's willing to do whatever it takes to win and is going to be asking the same for his players.
The Kings get their first chance to get back in the win column tomorrow night at home against the Golden State Warriors, and if it's a close game at all down the stretch, all eyes will be on who plays and who sits, and how the team responds to the decisions Christie makes.
